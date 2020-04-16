Programming courses and English for work: how to spend a weekend in Miami (April 17-19)
What: Food Trucks Fridays, Fiesta Tropical Park
When: Friday, 17 April, 17:00
Where: Food Trucks Fridays, Fiesta Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St, Miami FL 33155
More info: food Festival Food Trucks Fridays, Fiesta Tropical Park is a favorite of many residents of the Miami event that can be enjoyed every Friday from 17:00 to 22:00. Bring blankets and chairs to enjoy a delicious meal under the open sky.
The event is suitable for all ages.
Cost: free
What: pool Party
When: Saturday, April 18, from 11:00
Where: Clevelander South Beach Hotel and Bar, Miami Beach, FL
Read more: Every weekend in Miami beach day pool party, Splash Pool Party, which you should visit at least once. Here you can relax and enjoy the music of the best DJs and dancers in South Florida.
The event is only for an adult audience (21+). You must show a valid photo ID.
Cost: free
What: Flea market #onLincoln
When: Sunday, April 19, from 9:00
Where: Lincoln Road Miami Beach, FL 33139
Read more: Market of Antiques and collectibles under the open sky #onLincoln takes place every two weeks on Lincoln road in Miami beach. This was the largest Sunday social event in South Florida.
Looking for something unusual and one of a kind? Then come and immerse yourself in the search for the real treasure. Antique market offers a variety of vintage goods, including clothing, jewelry and objects of art and design and medieval furniture.
Cost: free
What: the Course: basics of Python programming
When: Friday-Sunday, April 17-19, 9:00
Where: Online
Read more: the Python programming Language practically is not limited, and can be used in large projects. For example, he actively used IT-giants such as Google and Yandex. Besides the simplicity and versatility of Python makes it one of the best programming languages.
This course will introduce you to the basics of Python 3, including conditional execution and iteration as control structures, strings and lists as data structures.
The course will cover chapters 1-9 of the textbook “programming Python”.
To join the online learning at any convenient time by simply clicking on this link.
Cost: free
What: English for work
When: Friday-Sunday, April 17-19, 9:00
Where: Online
More info: This course is designed for individuals who are not native speakers of English who are interested in moving up the career ladder.
During the course you will learn about the process of job search, applications and interviews in the United States. You will also understand how the job search process is different from the same process in your home country.
This course will give you the opportunity to explore their career path, while increasing vocabulary and improving language skills to achieve professional goals.
To join the online learning at any convenient time, just click this link.
Cost: free
What: a trip to the Caribbean
When: Friday-Sunday, April 17-19, 9:00
Where: Online
Read more: the Gentle rhythm of the waves, white sand and warm sun, luxurious palm trees and azure blue sea — here is a perfect picture of a tropical Paradise. New video AirPano offers you to relax, enjoy the scenery of the Caribbean sea.
This opportunity will especially appeal to anyone in connection with the quarantining of coronavirus was cancelled a planned vacation.
To go on a trip right now, just by clicking on the link.
Cost: free
What: the Course: Managing people and projects
When: Friday-Sunday, April 17-19, 9:00
Where: Online
Read more: Most of today’s leaders moved to this position from a linear position, that is, they were the best in the business and that is why you got the promotion.
The aim of the course is to help young leaders to master the basic management skills that will help them to achieve significant results, faster to move up the career ladder, create a wonderful climate in the team and to make effective decisions.
To proceed to free training, click here.
Training takes place in the Ukrainian language.
Cost: free
What: School HR
When: Friday-Sunday, April 17-19, 9:00
Where: Online
Read more: Human capital is the core asset of a modern enterprise. The task of finding and hiring qualified employees is becoming extremely important. Without exaggeration, it is from HR managers today affect the success and effectiveness of the enterprise.
Every day increasing demand and by HR professionals.
If you want to know how to increase their effectiveness, and what technologies to use, what search methods are most productive, how to interview – join the training.
Training takes place in the Ukrainian language.
Cost: free
What: English for the IT-schnick
When: Friday-Sunday, April 17-19, 9:00
Where: Online
Read more: Mini-course on English is a useful concentrate of information for those who want to work with foreign companies.
Over 4 lessons you will learn:
- How to start a conversation with the employer;
- How to write a CV in English;
- How to ask questions and answer them in the interview;
- How to write a short e-mail in English.
Go to training right now, here is a link to an online course.
Cost: free
What: Course: SEO-promotion of sites
When: Friday-Sunday, April 17-19, 9:00
Where: Online
Read more: In this video course you will get acquainted with SEO-promotion of sites. The course will help beginners to understand the complex issues of promotion of Internet resources.
In particular, you will learn how to work search engines in the beginning and how they work now; and what has changed and what should be emphasized in the promotion of sites.
Go to training right now, to do this, click on this link.
Cost: free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- and here collected 50 free courses on a variety of topics;
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles in Europe;
- Dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
