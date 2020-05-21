Programming courses and investment: how to spend a weekend in Miami (22-24 may)
What: Course on investment for beginners
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: smart investing is when you estimate not a guarantee, and the mechanisms that will multiply your money. During the training you will understand the principles of exchange, learn how to choose the contributions on a whim, and soberly assess what investments are right for you.
Quick and fun lessons on how to invest wisely available on this website.
Cost: free
What: traveling by train in Switzerland
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Wengernalp (Wengernalp Railway) in Switzerland, has a length of over 19 km. this makes It the world’s longest continuous rack and pinion railway. It runs from Lauterbrunnen to Grindelwald via Wengen and Kleine Scheidegg.
Enjoy stunning views of the Swiss villages and trees covered the slopes. At the end of the journey you have views of snow-capped mountains and valleys.
Cost: free
What: Course “How to create a mobile app”
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Number of owners of smartphones and tablets grows every year. Becoming more popular and mobile apps. They help people to save time (food delivery, taxi service, Bank transfers and even taxi fares), entertainment (Tinder, WhatsApp, Instagram) and many more.
Loud success stories, low entry threshold and the abundance of tools for rapid development pushed to the question: “why not me?” How to act and what to consider in the early stages of building an application: from the inspection of the first ideas to testing prototypes.
In this course you will have access 5 lessons and 5 assignments. To pass it, you will need a month. To begin teaching.
Cost: free
What: Lecture on the influence of sports on the brain
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: If you think that all athletes are silly, and a real intellectual should be stooped and shaky, it’s time to adjust perception of reality. Thousands of scientific experiments on humans and animals can’t lie: physical activity promotes good memory, development of self-control and higher speed of information processing.
How it works, what sport is most effective for the pumping of the brain and how much you need to move to the beneficial effects were noticeable? A brief overview of recent research studies containing the answers to these and other questions you will find in this lecture.
Cost: free
What: Lecture about the meaning of life
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Each of us wondered about the meaning of life, finding yourself, your happiness. But are there answers to these eternal questions in our ever-changing world?
In this lecture an attempt is made to lift the veil of the eternal mysteries.
Cost: free
What: the Course “History of money”
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This is a podcast about the history of money and how they change human relationships. While listening to lectures you will also learn 10 incredible stories of enrichment.
Records are available at this link.
Cost: free
What: an Online course “History of art”
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Learn how varied art from Antiquity to the twentieth century, for example, outstanding works. To understand the history of art, you look at 10 masterpieces — from all possible angles.
Start your trip to ancient Greek and Roman sculptures explore the paintings of Da Vinci, Rubens, géricault, Degas, Picasso and total all the performances of Marina Abramovic.
To register for the course via the link.
Cost: free
What: English for STEM
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: STEM is a term used for enterprises such academic disciplines as science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
The course is designed for non-native English speakers seeking to improve skills and lexical knowledge of that language for science. During the course you will learn a lot about the innovation of scientific research and expand vocabulary. You’ll also get new language skills required for scientific information exchange in your community.
Cost: free
What: Course on conflict resolution
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: People living in the modern world, suffers from various influences and influences from the outside environment. It can manifest in man’s relation to life situations, circumstances and other people, and the attitude of the people around him, and, of course, in the relation of man to himself. But perhaps the greatest impact on mood, attitude, mental symptoms and even focus actions and activities each of us have our relationships with other people. This will help to understand this course.
Start learning.
Cost: free
What: an Online tour of the White house
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: White house — the world’s most famous mansion made of white Sandstone. Here, among green parks and colourful flowerbeds is the residence of the President of the United States.
Online tour offers you to explore the interiors of the official residence of the President.
Go on a virtual tour you can now, just by clicking on this link.
Cost: free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- and here collected 50 free courses on a variety of topics;
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles in Europe;
- Dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
