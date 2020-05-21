Programming, English and investment: great ideas for the weekend (may 22-24)
Each of us much promised myself at the beginning of quarantine: to improve English, to learn a new skill, read a lot of books to prepare the body for summer… the List can be very long. And if you, like us, managed to make this list a huge “nothing”, then proceed, while there is still time to catch up. This will help our traditional collection of interesting events for the weekend.
So, new Yorkers can rediscover the long-known science on the course “Economics for all”, go to the online train travel in Switzerland or to explore the history of the Universe.
Miami residents offer to take a course on investments for beginners, learn to create mobile apps and get to the meaning of life.
Losangelesca suggest to learn machine learning, to go on a tour of the Getty Museum or to reveal the mysterious veil of the sleep process.
In the San Francisco Bay Area you can travel by train around the UK, to learn programming in C++ or the basics of design.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
- How to spend a weekend in new York
- How to spend a weekend in Miami
- How to spend a weekend in Los Angeles
- How to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area
IMPORTANT! Due to quarantine measures in connection with the new coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or postponed. Check the information on the websites of the organizers.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the websites of the organizers of the details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 489
[name] => new York
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => nyu-jork
)
New York
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 4645
[name] => Los Angeles
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => los-andzheles
)
Los Angeles
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 5006
[name] => Miami
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => majami
)
Miami
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 5331
[name] => San Francisco
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => san-frantsisko
)
San Francisco
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27842
[name] => weekend in the US
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vyxodnye-v-ssha
)
weekend in СШАFacebookVkontakte
bookmark