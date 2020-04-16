Programming, English and virtual tours: events for the weekend (17-19 April)
We used to think that, thanks to the Internet, you can remotely do almost anything, but now realized that, in fact, online you can do everything and more. Thanks to modern technology, without leaving home, not only can learn, grow, have fun and work, but also to travel. We have collected all the most interesting options of online adventure this weekend in our traditional posters. Choose!
So, new Yorkers, we offer you to take the course “programming Fundamentals”, to repeat or to learn English grammar and improve their business communication skills.
The people of Miami we invite you to travel to the Caribbean, or English language course for work.
In Los Angeles is to go to a historic online tour of Saint Petersburg to take an online course about the brain or time management.
In the San Francisco Bay Area, you can complete a lesson on creating a resume, listen to TED talks for English-speaking, or enjoy an online tour of the Louvre.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
- How to spend a weekend in new York
- How to spend a weekend in Miami
- How to spend a weekend in Los Angeles
- How to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area
IMPORTANT! Because of quarantine measures in connection with the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or postponed. Check the situation on the organizers ‘ websites.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 489
[name] => new York
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => nyu-jork
)
New York
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 4645
[name] => Los Angeles
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => los-andzheles
)
Los Angeles
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 5006
[name] => Miami
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => majami
)
Miami
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 5331
[name] => San Francisco
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => san-frantsisko
)
San Francisco
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27842
[name] => weekend in the US
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vyxodnye-v-ssha
)
weekend in СШАFacebookVkontakte
bookmark