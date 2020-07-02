Programming, Finance and travel: how to spend the weekend in the US (July 3-5)
Good mood — an important component of effective prevention of any disease. If you are a little depressed because of the quarantine — read our collection of useful and interesting virtual entertainment this weekend. They will certainly lift your mood.
So, the people of new York offer to take part in debunking 5 myths about radiation, learn how to live a long time epidemic, and learn the basics of business communication.
Miami’s residents can understand the basics of Web UI development, to understand the essence of financial markets or to visit the Museum of natural history in Washington.
In Los Angeles you can go through the unusual course of explaining who infect viruses to understand where the truth and myths about the Sun and learn all about the placebo effect.
Residents of the San Francisco Bay Area, we offer you to learn the basics of project management, to make a trip to Venice or visit Buckingham Palace in the UK.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
- How to spend a weekend in new York
- How to spend a weekend in Miami
- How to spend a weekend in Los Angeles
- How to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area
IMPORTANT! Due to quarantine measures in connection with the new coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or postponed. Check the information on the websites of the organizers.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the websites of the organizers of the details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
bookmark