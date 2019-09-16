“Project”: Dmitry Medvedev drives moonshine
Prime Minister does it in his residence “Milovka”.
Work as the Chairman of the Russian government is not all the time, Dmitry Medvedev — in his free time he makes moonshine, the words of three interlocutors of the “Project” familiar with this aspect of the life of the Prime Minister. Tomorrow, Medvedev’s birthday (he turns 54 years old), and it’s time to tell you about the activities of the second person of the Russian state:
— Photo of moonshine produced by the “shop” Medvedev, you can see from this post. The picture was taken with a tasting of the product (according to the reviews it is very high quality) one of those people whom the Prime Minister gave his drink.
The moonshine gives Medvedev Cabinet members and foreign leaders. Evidence that Prime sells it, no.
— It is evident that the head of government was not to be original with the design and so called his brew: “Brew”. And the label Medvedev has placed the image of a bear.
Prime Minister himself oversees the production and updating of assortment. Recently launched raspberry vodka, says his friend.
— Drives in the Premier estate of “Small” is its informal residence near Plyos. Moonshine is made by the parties, not at home – it is specially made for beverage containers. One of the interviewees said that he saw on the label of the bottle labeled “the Milovskaya distillery”, but in official sources as “the Project” failed to find any such place in the vicinity of reach, no license to manufacture. But on the estate there are several buildings reminiscent of hangars next to the fields (they are marked in the Wikimapia map like granary).
— Manor “Milovka” became widely known after the investigation, Alexei Navalny. Interlocutors “of the Project” say that the Prime Minister together with his wife, Svetlana, even after the investigation continue to go there often: it regularly see the locals, he likes to buy paintings at art galleries of the river and just walk in the surrounding area. Technically the estate still belongs to the associated with Medvedev Fund Gradislava (referred to in the statement of Federal registration service).
— The Russian authorities are actively dealing with illegal production of alcohol. And require to register the equipment, which can produce 5.5 litres of vodka a day. For possession of an illegal device, the owner faces a fine. Medvedev never told the interlocutors of “Project” as he drives.
— Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Oleg Osipov has not responded directly to the questions of “Project”. But he said: “Look, the usual gift set is: moonshine all our foreign guests, upscale Tuscan wine from famous vineyards all colleagues (Medvedev winery in Tuscany appeared in the investigation of Bulk — the “Project”). The meat of young bulls from the company Miratorg. Still be sure to get compote in banks”.