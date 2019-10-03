Prolonged TV viewing increases the risk of dangerous diseases
Scientists from the United States summed up the results of the study, which examined the effects of excessive addiction to television. People who too often watch TV, significantly increased the risk of heart attack and death. Writes about this edition of the Journal of the American Heart Association.
Has long been known that low levels of physical activity overall, a pretty serious effort on all major systems of the human body, so it is not surprising that if you spend most of the day sitting on the couch watching TV, your body will tell you “thank you.” Now scientists have once again convinced in this.
The staff of Columbia University conducted a study involving three and a half thousand people, and found that too long watching television is even more dangerous than previously thought. “The analysis showed that men and women who watch TV four hours a day or more have a 50 percent increased risk of developing serious cardiovascular diseases. Plus, they have, accordingly, in General, the higher the risk of early death”, — the authors of scientific work.
To some extent, offset the negative effects from too much addiction to TV is possible with the help of exercise. For this they need to devote at least two and a half hours a week.