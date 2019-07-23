Prominent Russian opposition leader asked for political asylum in the United States
Prominent Russian opposition leader, colleague, Valeria Novodvorskaya, Konstantin Borovoy, who from the beginning of the war openly supports Ukraine and mercilessly criticizes Putin, announced that he had decided to ask for political asylum in the United States.
About this 81-year-old politician said in an interview with “Voice of America”. He claims in Russia for several years, some people followed his movements. And in late 2014 he started calling strange characters, trying to persuade to start your own business, taking a loan of millions of dollars.
See also: will not resolve Itself: Zelensky suggested how to stop Putin’s aggression
Fearing for his life, Borovoy left Moscow and flew to Los Angeles. “I decided not to tempt fate. Just in case I’m asked for political asylum in the United States,” he explained to Western journalists.
For reference. Konstantin Borovoy, a Russian businessman and politician, Deputy of the State Duma of the 2nd convocation (1995-2000), former Chairman of the Party of economic freedom (1992-2003), Chairman of the political party “the Western choice” (17 March 2013). In the spring of 2010 signed a petition Russian opposition “Putin must go”. In 2013, together with Valeria began to establish a liberal political party, which then headed.
In April this year called on Zelensky to declare Russia’s “ultimatum demanding the withdrawal during the week of Russian troops from the occupied territories of Crimea and East of Ukraine.”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter