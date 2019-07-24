Prominent Russian opposition leader Navalny arrested for 30 days
Prominent Russian opposition leader and blogger Alexei Navalny arrested by Simonovsky court of Moscow on 30 days for “calls go to the uncoordinated action against non-admission of independent candidates in the elections to the Moscow city Duma on 27 July”. This writes Interfax.
“Recognize Navalny guilty of committing an administrative offense and sentenced him to administrative arrest for a period of 30 days”, — announced the decision of the judge Valentin Kuleshov.
Navalny found guilty under part 8 of article 20.2 of the administrative code (repeated violation of the established procedure of organizing or holding meetings, rallies, demonstrations, marches or picketing).
According to the report, the Bulk during a sanctioned rally on 20 July urged citizens to participate in an unsanctioned rally on July 27 for the admission of independent candidates to the Moscow city Duma elections, and have done so in the Facebook.
During the meeting, Navalny said he is not guilty. In court he claimed that he did not call anyone to go to the rally, but just like all the rest of the media notified as called for independent candidates.
“I wrote, see the statement of independent candidates on the stage said that can be the campaign of independent candidates. You want to arrest me?”,— said Bulk.
He also suggested that it may be brought to administrative responsibility for being in the police Department, where he was taken after the arrest, had a long argument with the police whether to cut the drawstring on his Jogging shorts.
“We have long argued about the lace on the shorts. He wanted to cut. I said I do not ruin the new underwear. I have the offender so that I can bring for it?”, — said Navalny.
The detainee pleaded not guilty, noting that he did not make any calls. In addition, he asked for a stay of execution of administrative detention because he wants to visit a concert of Rammstein.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Alexei Navalny was arrested during a morning jog near his home in Moscow on the morning of 24 July. He was taken to the police Department on the Danilovsky district. A lawyer blogger did not rule out that the detention might be related to the upcoming Moscow event, scheduled for July 27. Yesterday morning, Navalny announced on his page in the social network, he was arrested by the police. “I went for a jog around the entrance was a machine. I was brought to the police station on the Danilovsky district,” wrote Navalny.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter