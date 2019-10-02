Promised to let: the speaker in the Crimea rapper going with concerts in Ukraine (video)
Russian rapper Guf (Alexey Dolmatov), who has previously explained that he was speaking in Russian-occupied Crimea for the money, going to a concert in Ukraine.
He told about it in “Gently, Sobchak!”
According to him, forbade him entry to Ukraine because of Crimea, but because of the money.
Gough said that his concerts had previously organized one person, and then, the artist refused to cooperate and was blacklisted.
Guf does not exclude that he will again cooperate with this organizer. “He’s trying back to get into my trust, says that now open”, — the artist admitted.
“So far, Anton Taranenko, we won’t call the name,” recalled Gough, former chief of the Department of tourism KSCA.
Earlier, Serbian actor Milos Bikovich complained that he was denied entry to Ukraine after filming in the occupied Crimea.
