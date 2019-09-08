Promised to “put on the pen”: a taxi driver was shot had attacked him with a knife passengers
In the Leningrad region of Russia there was an unpleasant incident: a 24-year-old taxi driver shot two noisy passengers from a traumatic gun. It happened on the night of 8 September in Vsevolozhsk district, the website of the TV channel REN TV.
According to journalists, the taxi driver went on a late order and picked up two guys on Koltushskoe highway.
“The fish is” I don’t like that the young people talking too loud and behaved provocatively. They began to shout, swear, banging feet on the chair. When the driver got out and made a comment, one of the passengers pulled out a knife.
The taxi driver immediately slammed on the brakes and ran out of the car. Passengers ran after him, promising to put a man “in the pen”. Fearing physical violence, the motorist took a traumatic gun and fired at the attackers a few bullets.
Only three shots fired. One of the aggressors was seriously injured and was taken to hospital with bullet wounds. But his friend chose to escape. Now the incident is already interested in law enforcement.
They have to figure out whether it justifies the application of the traumatic weapon and was not exceeded limits of necessary defense. Being tested, solves a question on excitation of criminal case.
