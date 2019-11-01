Promote Russian reality show in the monastery of the Metropolitan was removed from the post
Operating Affairs of the Moscow Patriarchate Metropolitan of Tver and Kashin Sawa, who previously played for the launch of the reality show the monastery of the Nilo-Stolobenskaya deserts, resigned.
This was reported on the website of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC).
The statement indicates that the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church decided to accept the petition Sava (in the world — Mikheev Alexander E.) resignation from his post. In the Russian Orthodox Church thanked Metropolitan “for their labors”. In the meeting of the Holy Synod it is reported that the successor to the Sava became the first Deputy Chancellor of the Moscow Patriarchate of the Bishop of resurrection Dionysius (Porubay).
22 Oct Orthodox TV channel “Spas” has announced the launch of reality show “the Island”, the shooting of which was to be launched in November. It was assumed that the participants for three months will be novices Nilo-Stolobenskaya desert at lake Seliger. They had to record a video and explain what caused their desire to get to the monastery. The TV station invited everyone in the time allotted in the project to find “answers to questions that have long concerned”.
Initiated the launch of the TV show was the Metropolitan of Tver and Kashin Savva, said the representative of the monastery. According to him, the novices were obliged to follow the instructions of the Manager of the Moscow Patriarchate. The source also admitted that the online project called Metropolitan Sawa, could benefit the monastery only in terms of media attention, “to attract more pilgrims and to give the image of”: “And so for us this event is not particularly necessary. The monastery live their lives, so the external, worldly life concerns us insofar as.”
Sava was elevated to the rank of Metropolitan by the Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill on 18 July 2018. From February 26, 2019, he held the position of Manager of the Moscow Patriarchate. From July 9, the Metropolitan, is Secretary of the inter-Council presence of the ROC.
Nilo-Stolobenskaya Pustyn was founded in 1594 Orthodox monastery, which is located on Stolobny island and partly on the Peninsula Svetlitsa on lake Seliger in the Tver region. In the abode of work patterns, dairy and woodworking shop, there is a barn, a stable, an apiary, a jewellery workshop. Also at the monastery operates a hotel for pilgrims.