Promoter Soloviev threw a tantrum due to the failure Katamadze to perform in Russia and ran into…
After the famous Georgian singer Nino Katamadze said that more will come to the Russian stage and supported the anti-Putin protests in Georgia, the Kremlin propagandist Soloviev gave a sarcastic Twitter post, which did not remain without a tough response.
“Excuse me, but how Nino Katamadze popular singer in Russia? Such a great statement to what? To Punish Russia? Crowds of fans will come to the area to protest against the Russian government?”, — he wrote, adding that Georgians have to fight for the Russian market and Russian tourists.
“And from this struggle please note that we do not forget that in 2008 Georgian troops killed our”, warned the advocate.
Arrogant post Solovyov received a decent response from users of social networks.
“From people like Nino, such words are very sorry to hear. And it is strange to hear you claim that you don’t even know the singer stands for peace. Nino for the unification of Russia and Georgia for his performances and statements did a lot more than you,” writes Misha_Ryabikov.
“Well I see you know nothing about jazz, this is not the stuff to carry for uzkomyslyaschih on Federal channels” — it supports the user Sergeev.
In support of the Georgian singer and condemnation Solovyov appeared these comments:
“Nightingale, do you not admit that he is just a decent man and patriot, and not all of it measures of money. Unlike you”.
“Nino Katamadze incredibly talented and mega charismatic musician, her concerts it’s magic after which feeling like a new man, I recommend Vladimir, if you ever come to visit, as they say, definitely not worse!”
“You and Makarevich has suddenly become an unknown”.
“Loud statement” did your media just because you have nothing to escalate the anti-Georgian hysteria in Russia. Your media are like dogs, looking for at least something to present to the Russians and to justify to the Russians for the fact that Putin is making life difficult!”
Recall, Nino Katamadze apologized for his performance at the festival in Russia, which coincided with an aggravation Russian-the Georgian conflict, and promised that more will come to the Russian stage. In her Facebook she wrote that her emotions after being in the seat of the speaker of the Georgian Parliament sat odious Russian MP, was similar to the feelings of all participants in the outbreak of protests. The concert on June 22 in Russia it was named the worst in his life and supported the protesters ‘ demand for the resignation of Minister of internal Affairs George Gakharia.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter