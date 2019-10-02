Promoter Solovyov gave a truthful nickname in Russia: network delighted
The Russian showman Ivan Urgant joked about the song of Boris Grebenshchikov “Evening M” in which the narrator mocked the television propagandists. Showman hinted that the song could be devoted to propagandist TV channel “Russia-1” Vladimir Solovyov.
“We all who work in the evenings, we are a lovely big family. Every morning we Wake up to the radio each other”, — said in his transfer Urgant.
Quite Solovyov hunted this evening loudmouth He did, and so begins to beat hysterically at every occasion, and there really could burst from anger pic.twitter.com/XTLfuDAp2Q
— Ilya Yashin (@IlyaYashin) October 1, 2019.
In comments to the video posted on Twitter, users decided that the nickname “Evening *dozvon” is now forever entrenched in Solovyov.
Recall that in the Grebenshchikov song “glorified” a collective image of Russian propagandist. After listening to the song, netizens immediately decided that the song is addressed to Vladimir Solovyov.
It is noteworthy that the promoter had correctly understood the hint, and in his Telegram channel suggested that Grebenshikov was bitten by a “black widow”, “Bandera Ukraine”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter