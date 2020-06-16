Promoters Moustache and fury “came together in the clinch” as the next opponent of the Ukrainian
Oleksandr Usyk
The promoter of mandatory Challenger for the WBO title in the heavyweight Alexander Usik (17-0, 13 KOS) Alexander Krasyuk in Instagram responded to the offer of Bob Arum to hold the Ukrainian interim bout against American Dillian white (27-1, 18 KO’s) to determine the opponent for the winner of the super match; between British world champion in a super heavyweight under version WBC Tyson fury (30-0-1, 21 KO’s) and champion for the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight Anthony Joshua (23-1; 21 KO’s).
“Barb do not need anyone to fight in order to confirm the status of the applicant. It was designated the mandatory Challenger the WBO almost a year ago, and he got to meet Joshua as soon as possible”, – says Krasyuk.
Earlier, the head of the promotion company Rank THOR and fury’s promoter Arum expressed doubts about the feasibility of the organization of the match between Usyk and Joshua. Arum is convinced that you first need to carry out a unified fight between the Champions of the world for the title of absolute champion.
“I believe that we need to unify the titles in the heavyweight division. Then we won’t have any problems with the fact that the winner got into a fight with Diliana white, if he’s still going to lose.
The main goal is to unify the titles and then have to get rid of mandatory challengers. Now these are Gillian white Oleksandr Usyk walking the line the WBO. Usyk is not only a great fighter but a great person.
Everyone should cooperate to find a way out that will allow you to arrange these matches” – quoted by Arum fightnews.info.
Recall that currently the situation in the heavyweight division as follows. Fury and Joshua have two mandatory fight.
Joshua must conduct the defense of the IBF belt from the Bulgarian Bullet, and then the WBO belt from Cirrus.
Fury – defense and a rematch with Wilder. So, formally, first the British have to hold two battle, and only then to determine the absolute champion, if they this your two required battle wins.