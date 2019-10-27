Proper nutrition is able to get rid of blood pressure problems
The hypertensive and hypotensive note — a balanced diet can work wonders.
Food with low salt and lots of fruits, vegetables and low-fat dairy helps lower blood pressure better than medication after just four weeks, according to scientists from Harvard University. According to information received, such a diet reduces the pressure by an average of 21 mm Hg. the article, while most physicians prescribe medications typically reduce the pressure of 10-15 mm Hg. article, but have side effects including fatigue, dizziness, and headache.
To come to such conclusions, the researchers analyzed 412 people with early-stage hypertension who were not taking medication for high blood pressure. One group of participants adhered to the diet, which included plenty of fruits, vegetables and low-fat dairy products with minimal saturated fat. The other participants were typical American diet. All subjects received different salt levels of 0.5, 1 or 2 teaspoons of salt per day. One teaspoon is the recommended daily intake of salt to reduce the risk of developing heart disease and stroke.
The results showed that after dieting among participants with the highest levels of blood pressure readings decreased on average by 21 mm Hg. article in participants with lower blood pressure at the beginning of the study, the readings decreased by 5-10 mm Hg. article