Propolis and milk alternative to pharmaceutical drugs
The use of propolis inside will provide your body with a strong immune system. The connection of milk with this bee product significantly reduces the inherent bitterness and the burning sensation that is absolutely not reduces the anti-inflammatory effect of this tool. Interestingly, in this composition, there is a high concentration of minerals, trace elements and vitamins.
Methods of use of propolis and milk for the treatment and prevention of various diseases
1. The common cold, SARS, pneumonia, bronchitis, asthma
For colds, coughs, sore throat and temperature cooking such a drug. Boil 300 milliliters of milk, add one tablespoon of peeled and crushed propolis. Boil the mixture on low fire, constantly stirring it. After that, the brew is strained through a fine sieve and allow to cool. With the surface elements off the hardened wax. Take the remedy with the disease a teaspoon every hour. For prevention of colds and diseases of ENT-organs drink a teaspoon 15 minutes before meals for 7 days.
With SARS and influenza, cough and increased body temperature is useful at night to drink a glass of hot milk with a tincture of propolis. To do this, pour 45 drops of the alcohol mixture and stir.
2. Gastrointestinal diseases, gastritis, gall bladder, pancreas, nephritis, cystitis
For the treatment of gastro-intestinal tract, gastritis, pancreatitis, duodenitis, cholecystitis also taking milk (600 ml). Boil it with 3 tablespoons of chopped clean “black wax”. (Before that, the propolis is placed in the freezer to harden.) Filtered off and take 40 ml every two hours for 4 days. Then make a break in 3 days and repeat the course. Subsequent courses of treatment alternated with three-month intervals.
You can prepare the healing drink using the traditional (pharmacy) alcohol tincture of propolis. In a glass of hot milk take 40 drops, stir and drink in inflammatory diseases of the abdominal cavity immediately before sleep for 5 days.
In gastritis it is recommended to prepare and to adopt such healing composition. 100 milliliters of tincture of propolis take 10 milliliters of the dog rose or sea buckthorn oil. Bring the mixture to a boil and strain through a fine sieve. Cool. Take the drug with milk 30 drops for 40-60 minutes before meals three times a day for two weeks. After a week break repeat the treatment. Store in a cool place.
If you have kidney disease or the urinary bladder using a mixture of milk, propolis and honey. 200 milliliters of milk add 30 drops of tincture of propolis or a tablespoon of crushed product. To the hot mixture, put one tablespoon of honey. Drink right before bed and bundle up good in a blanket.
This recipe is used to treat stomach ulcers. 200 ml hot milk 60 take drops of alcohol tincture of propolis (30%). The resulting composition is divided into three portions. Take medicine three times a day 30 minutes before meals for 3 weeks.
The treatment of ulcers of the stomach or duodenum is more efficient if the propolis with milk and add honey. In a glass of hot milk take 50 drops of tincture and add a teaspoon of honey. Take drink three or four times daily before meals for 21 days.
Anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial qualities of propolis help to get rid of pancreatitis. 100 ml of milk diluted with ½ teaspoon of alcohol tinctures of propolis (10%). Drink on an empty stomach in the morning and just before bedtime. Due to regeneration of the mucous membrane glands, integrity of the authority will be restored. In such a composition is useful to add the honey.
Traditional medicine treats successfully with propolis and milk gastro. Preparing such a medicinal mixture: 10 g of kernels pounded in a mortar the walnuts and 220 ml of milk — bring to a boil. Added to the composition one teaspoon of honey and 30 drops of propolis tincture. All mix and take a tool in three doses during the day before meals. By the evening significantly reduced pain, the nausea passes and stops belching.
3. Prostatitis, adenoma, vesiculitis and other diseases of the genitourinary system in men
For treatment of prostatitis prepare this mixture. Warm the milk in an amount of 50 ml pour 20 drops of alcohol tincture of propolis. Stir and drink this dose three times a day. When the disease of the genitourinary system in men along with propolis milk daily is recommended to ingest 5 g purified from different impurities of propolis twice a day before meals. To obtain the greatest therapeutic effect it should be placed under the tongue and leave to dissolve.
Chronic prostatitis, adenoma, vesiculitis and other diseases of the male genitourinary system can be cured in the following way. 30 grams of fresh propolis dissolved in one liter of hot milk. Take the drug three times a day 40 minutes before meals.
4. Joint pain, gout, arthritis, rheumatism
Propolis helps with pain in joints of various etiology. For the treatment of arthritis, gout or rheumatism cook this mixture for ingestion. 10 grams of solid propolis is ground to a powder and pour 150 ml of alcohol. Infuse. Take the tincture with a small amount of warm milk daily in the morning 30 minutes before Breakfast. In addition, propolis tincture used for external use: compresses and lotions.
If the inflammatory process has spread not on one joint, but several (polyarthritis), it is recommended to take this remedy. In 100 milliliters of hot milk is diluted a teaspoon of tincture. Mix. Take this drug three times a day.
For the treatment of patients joints used this extract. The propolis is ground to a powder (pre-placing in the freezer). Combine ingredient with water in the ratio 1:1 and put in a boiling “bath”. Cook the mixture for 1.5 hours and filtered. Taking the extract with hot milk, adding just 7 drops.
When joint disease of the prepared propolis is milk. In 800 ml of cow or goat milk add 80-90 g of fresh propolis. Boil the mixture on low heat until complete dissolution of the “bee glue”. Then allowed to cool the part and remove the wax film of the substrate. Milk with propolis is used inside, and the wax is used in compresses on the sore joints.
5. Menstrual disorders, myomas, inflammation of uterine appendages
15 drops of tincture of propolis to 100 ml of milk at night gives analgesic and anti-inflammatory effect in case of strong menstrual pains and pain when adnexitis.
Traditional medicine offers to treat uterine fibroids the following. Three times a day an hour before food take the mixture: 50 ml of milk and 15 drops of 30% alcohol propolis. The treatment is conducted courses: 25 days, drink the tool, and then doing a 10-day break and repeat. Thanks to the antitumoral property of propolis fibroids gradually decreases and disappears.
The fibroids treated and water extract propolis. Prepare a thick extract (30%). During the month it is taken before eating, dissolving in warm milk. In addition to taking the medication at night in vagina impose tampon, soaked in the extract.