Prospective test: the development of a vaccine against coronavirus has passed the stage of testing in humans
To normal the full world will return only with the advent of vaccines against coronavirus, say experts. Today its development involved the leading pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The us company Pfizer and German BioNTech has announced the launch of one of the most promising vaccine trial COVID19. Participation in the test-taking students of American medical schools. This is stated in the video “voice of America”.
Michael Sikorski is ready to become a part of history. He is the seventh medstudent, which received an injection of a vaccine against coronavirus COVID19.
“I feel responsibility and duty as a young, healthy and adult people to take part in these tests,” says Michael Sikorski.
Sikorski is in the group of 361 participant in the first phase of the vaccine trials that are carried out by the American company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. The company is simultaneously experiencing four vaccines. The vaccine introduces a small amount of the genetic code of the virus in the form of RNA. The human body produces viral protein, the immune system reacts to it as foreign, causing an immune reaction and the production of specific antibodies.
“Now the body is ready, it has memory and as soon as real virus to knock on the door, we instantly grab him,” said a senior Pfizer scientist Michael Dolsten.
In the race for the curbing of the virus is involved hundreds of companies worldwide. So the American company Moderna together with the national Institute of health is already conducting phase II clinical studies: testing the efficacy of vaccines based on RNA in humans. The first phase testing — testing of vaccine safety, was successfully completed in April.
At the stage of testing the vaccine company Inovio also, Chinese — CanSino Biologics. Scientists from Wuhan and Beijing in their work using the old method of introducing a passive virus. Leading vaccinology predict the emergence of an effective vaccine in October.
“The challenge is to make enough vaccine to distribute it properly.
In the meantime, the participants of tests, scientists test the safety trial of the vaccine,” said Anthony Fauci, Director of the national Institute of allergic and infectious diseases.
“Every day at 09:00 I was on the phone comes the reminder:”fill your diary security”, I take the thermometer that was given to me, take my temperature. Then answer a few questions, such as: “if I have any pain”, “if I have fever, swelling, sensitivity,” says Sikorski.
If tests are successful, the vaccine against coronavirus will appear before the end of the year, and this unprecedented speed in the field of immunization medicine.
