Protect the kidneys. What daily of the dangers that threaten the kidneys?
People rarely think about the fact that eating certain foods, he harms his own health. Today we will talk about what harm the kidneys.
There are two most common causes that lead to kidney failure – type two diabetes and high blood pressure. Moreover, most often it is the result of an improper diet. Recently many studies have been conducted worldwide that have shown a direct link between poor diet and increased risk of cardiovascular diseases. Negatively affects the kidneys of alcohol – a known fact. The reason has to do with the toxicity of ethanol and dehydration.
Also the health of the kidneys threatens Smoking. What’s going on? Increases blood pressure, decreases the rate of filtration in the kidneys, there are problems with the synthesis needed for renal prostaglandins and nitric oxide. In addition, it is proved that Smoking is the highest risk factor of chronic renal failure.
Another popular among the youth product that is very harmful to the kidney – energy. Recent studies have shown that excessive consumption of energy drinks can lead to accumulation of taurine in the blood and renal failure. In addition, energy provoke high blood pressure, which affects the health of the kidneys.