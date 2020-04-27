Protected from coronavirus: the Earth a huge asteroid hurtling ‘in the mask’
Space-the asteroid known as 1998 OR2, Wednesday at 05:59 p.m. Eastern time will be approximately 4 million miles (6.4 million km) from Earth. The body is classified as “potentially hazardous” asteroid, despite the fact that in the near future, he poses no risk to the planet. About it writes USA Today.
Recently obtained image from the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico has surprised everyone. Asteroid looks like he’s wearing a face mask — adheres to social distancing.
“Small topographic features such as hills and ridges at one end of the asteroid 1998 OR2, striking from a scientific point of view, — said Ann Virkki, head of the planetary radar of the Arecibo Observatory. But since we are all concerned about COVID-19, all see it as a face mask”.
It is classified as “potentially hazardous” asteroid, because its diameter is more than 500 feet (152 m), and distance to the Earth is more than 4 650 000 miles (7.4 million km).
“Despite the fact that this asteroid should not collide with Earth, it is important to understand the characteristics of these types of objects to improve the technology of mitigating the impact,” she said.
Since its opening in 1998 an asteroid with a diameter of about 1 mile (1.6 km) moving at a speed of about 20,000 mph (32 186 km/h). This time he will not fly too close to the Ground. The researcher of the Observatory of the Flavian Venditti argues that in 2079, the year he “will be held near the planet about 3.5 times closer than this year”.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- The National Aeronautics and space administration (NASA) will observe the huge asteroid 52768 (1998 OR2), which at the end of April will fly by at a close distance from the Earth. If he falls to the Ground, there will be a global catastrophe.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 3415
[name] => the asteroid
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => asteroid
)
asteroid
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 6715
[name] => NASA
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => nasa
)
NASA
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27233
[name] => World
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => mir
)
МирFacebookVkontakte
bookmark