Protection Erdogan staged a fight with the guards in Sarajevo (PHOTO)

Personal guard of the leader of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan staged a fight with Border police of Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Sarajevo airport. This was announced on Monday, the portal Klix.

The Turkish leader arrived in the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina on the summit of the organization of the Process of cooperation of Southeast Europe. According to the portal, after the plane landed Erdogan his guards behaved “inappropriate and refused to undergo control procedures”. As a result, the guards of the President and the Border police there was a verbal skirmish, and then a short scuffle. After that, the Turkish guests got out of the plane the gun and tucked it in his belt, but when you see the ladder Erdogan verse the conflict, reports TASS.

The fact of the conflict was confirmed by the Director of the Border police-Zoran galić. According to him, the guards “acted professionally, which allowed to avoid an open collision.” “Those who come to Bosnia and Herzegovina, have to respect the law and not try to be above it,” he concluded.

Klix notes that this is not the first case of improper conduct of the guards Erdogan in Sarajevo. During previous visits, they acted “boldly and crudely, that in the end caused a response of the Border police”.

The summit of the organization of the Process of cooperation of Southeast Europe will last until July 9. On the evening of Monday the planned gala dinner of the Turkish leader with the members of the presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Add the rudeness and arrogance of the guards of the Turkish President has also been demonstrated in the United States. So, on may 16, 2017 Erdogan’s supporters broke through a police cordon near the residence of the Turkish Ambassador in Washington and attacked the protesters, beating them brutally.

D.C. police tried to stop the attackers, but they did not obey the instructions. As a result of clashes nine people injured, two of them seriously injured. Some of the attackers were later identified as employees of the security service of the President of Turkey. Two guards of the Turkish leader were arrested, including charges of assaulting a police officer, but then let them go.

U.S. officials sharply criticized Turkish authorities and security forces of the Erdogan for violence. The state Department expressed serious concern about this incident. On 17 may, the Ambassador of Turkey to the U.S. Serdar Kilic was summoned to a meeting with US Deputy Secretary of state Thomas Shannon. In turn, Ankara has rejected the accusations and said that the incident occurred due to the failure of the US authorities to take the necessary security measures.

U.S. authorities have charged 15 guards Erdogan, participated in the attack on participants of the peaceful protest action that took place during the visit of Turkish President to Washington. Some defendants were accused of assault using weapons. They were threatened with a sentence of 15 years imprisonment.

After the incident, the US government has decided to suspend the supply of weapons to the guard unit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In particular, it has been frozen a contract to purchase in USA 1600 pistols for the sum of 1,2 million dollars. In addition, senators Patrick Leahy and Chris van HOLLEN took the initiative to impose an embargo on the supply of weapons to the Turkish police.