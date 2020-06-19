Protection from coronavirus, dust and allergens: how effective are masks of different types

DR Jockers project offers an opportunity to learn what masks are most effective in protecting against four hazardous factors coming from outside the body: viruses, bacteria, dust and allergenic pollen in the flowering season.

Photo: Shutterstock

Mask-N95 respirator

Feature: the most reliable protection

Photo: Shutterstock

  • Viruses — protects 95%
  • Bacteria — 100%
  • Dust 100%
  • Pollen — 100%

Surgical mask

Feature: for medical use

Photo: Shutterstock

  • Viruses — 95%
  • Bacteria — 80%
  • Dust 80%
  • Pollen is 80%

Mask respirator FFP1

Feature: isolates airborne particles

Photo: Shutterstock

  • Viruses — 95%
  • Bacteria — 80%
  • Dust 80%
  • Pollen is 80%

Mask with activated carbon

Feature: anti-odor

Photo: Shutterstock

  • Viruses — 10%
  • Bacteria — 50%
  • Dust — 50%
  • Pollen — 50%

Mask

Feature: made by hand

Photo: Shutterstock

  • Virus — 0%
  • Bacteria — 50%
  • Dust — 50%
  • Pollen — 50%

Mask with foam

Feature: fashionable option fabric mask

Photo: Shutterstock

  • Viruses — 0%
  • Bacteria — 5%
  • Dust 5%
  • Pollen — 5%

Educational program

