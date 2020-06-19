Protection from coronavirus, dust and allergens: how effective are masks of different types
DR Jockers project offers an opportunity to learn what masks are most effective in protecting against four hazardous factors coming from outside the body: viruses, bacteria, dust and allergenic pollen in the flowering season.
Mask-N95 respirator
Feature: the most reliable protection
- Viruses — protects 95%
- Bacteria — 100%
- Dust 100%
- Pollen — 100%
Surgical mask
Feature: for medical use
- Viruses — 95%
- Bacteria — 80%
- Dust 80%
- Pollen is 80%
Mask respirator FFP1
Feature: isolates airborne particles
- Viruses — 95%
- Bacteria — 80%
- Dust 80%
- Pollen is 80%
Mask with activated carbon
Feature: anti-odor
- Viruses — 10%
- Bacteria — 50%
- Dust — 50%
- Pollen — 50%
Mask
Feature: made by hand
- Virus — 0%
- Bacteria — 50%
- Dust — 50%
- Pollen — 50%
Mask with foam
Feature: fashionable option fabric mask
- Viruses — 0%
- Bacteria — 5%
- Dust 5%
- Pollen — 5%
