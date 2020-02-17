Protection Manchester city in court CAS will be based on the experience of the PSG and Juventus – media
Etihad
Manchester city is going to appeal against UEFA’s decision to disqualify the club for two years from European competitions, and a fine of 30 million euros, according to The Athletic.
While in the camp of “citizens” believe that their appeal to the court of arbitration for Sport (CAS) will be positive for the club effect.
Line of defense in court will be based on the experience of the two other super clubs – “Paris St Germain” and “Juventus”, says the publication.
In particular, the bosses club “Manchester city” very dissatisfied with the activities of the authorities of Qatar, which actually are the owners of PSG. The leadership of the English club believes that the owners of the Parisians break the rules of financial fair play, but similar investigations are very loyal, unlike MS.
Manchester city will request in the CAS relative to PSG sponsorship deals, including the transfer of the operation to Neymar and Kilian Mbappe, for which Parisians have not received any punishment from UEFA.
In addition, the citizens, take an interest activity, and other top club in Europe – Juventus.
Recall that the General sponsor of Juventus is Fiat – the company of club President Andrea Agnelli. Functionary, moreover, is a member of the UEFA Executive Committee.
A colleague Anjali by the Executive body UEFA and PSG President Nasser al-Khelaifi what MS sees the elements of corruption.