Protects the alcoholic addict: well-known TV presenter rigidly walked Volochkova and…

Famous TV presenter Dana Borisova, who was recently in Kiev, quarreled with the ballerina Anastasia Volochkova during the filming of the program “the Stars aligned”. A topic of discussion in the Studio was a drug and alcohol addiction stars. In particular, the incident with the actress Natalia Bochkareva, in which drugs were found.
The views of the guests in the Studio were completely different: some defended the actress, blaming the media. Others urged to call things by their proper names.
Volochkova believes that Bochkareva was a victim of bullying. The dancer complained that she had suffered from false information in the media.
“I believe Natasha. Around stars convenient to arrange innuendo. She didn’t do anything. Just went to his home. We have a lot in life of drug addicts who commit crimes. But this is not the case. At all the public people — they are very vulnerable. No one knows how public men suffer at times. This is a fee for success”, — said Anastasia.
Borisov was more categorical. She recalled that there is a video with detention Bochkareva, and the blue nothing happens. Recalling his experience, Dana said that under the influence of cocaine the person relaxes, becomes more active and talkative.
“Under the influence of this substance there is a desire to chat, make friends, talk. Comes the so-called parish. In addition, she refused the medical examination…
I’m in this thread understand better than anyone. Seven months I was in rehab. She was under the influence of drugs”, — reminded Dana of their addiction and sharply expressed in the address Volochkova.
“It is clear that Anastasia is an alcoholic — protects the addict in this case,” — said Borisov.
Volochkova was offended and retorted that Given just PR on her behalf.
“You thereby humiliated” — said Anastasia.
Also Borisova published in Instagram is the recording of the program with the argument.
“Sometimes it is useful not to show cowardice and codependency, and to tell the truth. Still behind all notice and discuss it,” — said Dana.
As previously wrote “FACTS”, appeared in the media news about the arrest Botchkareva with drugs. She was stopped by the traffic police for check of documents. The behavior of the actress seemed strange. The question is not whether she had used illegal substances, the actress confessed, that he hid in his underwear bill with “this substance”. Bochkareva later denied everything, despite the existing video.
Now Natalie and disappeared: she took the kids and left in an unknown direction, not appearing in the social networks.
