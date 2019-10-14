Proteins take pictures of pigeons in a London Park
48-year-old photographer Jeff Moore (Jeff Moore) was testing an old film camera in Bunhill Memorial Park and Gardens in London to use in his workshop. He put the camera on the ground and wanted to take pictures of squirrels. But cheeky animals decided that they will be photographed and placed behind the camera. Then came and curious pigeons that Bud posed for proteins. Really any frame and failed to do, proteins are unable to press the shutter button on the front of the camera.
