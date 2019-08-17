Protest leaders in Hong Kong told about threats received via SMS and on social networks (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The leaders of the protests in Hong Kong has announced that it has begun to mass messages, threats, reports TASS.

One of the Pro-democracy activists by the name of pan of the University of Hong Kong told journalists on Friday that this week he was sent threats in social networks and Telegram channel from enemies that require “ending chaos in Hong Kong”. Otherwise, they have threatened to kill his mother and the whole family.

According to the student, was and phone calls with similar content that caused him “severe stress”.

Similar threats received at least two of the student leaders who claimed that they were trying to “strongly intimidated”.

We will remind, more than two months ago in Hong Kong, mass protests broke out against the initiated by the local authorities of the bill, which aims to establish the mechanism of delivery from Hong Kong to mainland China for the prosecution of persons suspected of violating laws of China or under investigation. Under public pressure, the head of the local administration Carrie Lam took the bill from the agenda, but that hasn’t stopped a wave of protests in the vanguard was the youth and students.

In the coming weekend in the city planned new protests. In particular, the opposition convened a large meeting with participation of up to 300 thousand people on Sunday in Victoria Park.