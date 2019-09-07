Protesters at Chick-fil-A are unhappy with the appearance of the network in Canada (PHOTOS)

Loading...

This morning, located in Yorkville near the restaurant Chick-fil-A, which became the first representative of this network in Canada, the crowd unhappy.

American chain of fast food restaurants, which has faced severe criticism because of the position of rejection of the LGBT community, a busy CEO Dan Cathy opens his first point in Toronto on Yonge Stree.

Early this morning, when many Toronto residents lined up at the door of the restaurant to get acquainted with the menu, dozens of protesters have been arriving in the district to Express anger about the expansion of Chick-fil-A on areas to the North of the border.

Holding banners with the words “Abort” and “Not in our city”, the protesters repeatedly shouted the word “Shame”.

“Our organization decided to protest today because we understand that Chick-fil-A supports anti-LGBT organizations and corporations, and it is fundamentally against everything for which we work in our city,” said Jamie Sampat, who works at the community center LGBTQ person at work “the 519”, located in the area Church-Wellesley Village.

The CEO of the company was making multimillion-dollar donations to charitable organizations, noting the facts of discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community.

“I think for us today it is really important that we not gloss over the discriminatory policy, when someone is targeted because of sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression,” said Sampa.

“In our city there is no place.”

In a written statement released on Friday, Wilson young, Manager of the restaurant Chick-fil-A in Toronto, said that he respects the right of citizens to protest.

“We are pleased to see this morning many visitors in anticipation of the opening of our institution. We respect the right of people to share their opinions and want all Toronto residents know that they look forward to in the Chick-fil-A Yonge & Bloor”, – said in a statement.

“Our main goal is to create a welcoming and respectful atmosphere for our visitors and staff, and we ask residents to give us a chance.”

Restaurant chain, which was founded in 1946 and has points in 46 US States and has recently become the third largest fast food chain in the country.