Protesters in Hong Kong staged a public screening of the film about the Ukrainian Euromaidan and paid the price…

Protesters in Hong Kong staged a mass screening of the Ukrainian documentary film “Winter in the fire” about the events of the revolution of Dignity in Ukraine. The film was broadcast in 40 different venues in the city, and in some cases, on the screens, brought by the citizens.
However, on the morning after the show, the organizers Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Andy Chen were alternately arrested by the police and taken away in an unknown direction.
According to DW, on 31 August on the streets of Hong Kong again took tens of thousands of protesters. First, the police only blocked some streets and did not intervene in the procession, but the approaches to the building of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong against the protesters used tear gas, water cannon and pepper spray.
The protests in Hong Kong continue for several months. The occasion was the adoption of the law on the extradition of offenders at the request of the Chinese authorities.
