Protests in Georgia: how it all began and what’s next
The situation in Georgia remains tense, despite the promise of the authorities to fulfill a number of requirements of the protesters. Recall that mass protests began in Tbilisi on June 20. The reason for them was outrageous trick of the Deputy of the State Duma of Russia Sergey Gavrilov. He arrived in the Georgian capital at the head of the Russian delegation, which had intended to participate in the 26th General of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO). For her work was provided by the meeting room of the Parliament of Georgia. Gavrilov suddenly sat down in the speaker’s chair, set before him the state flag of Russia.
Given the fact that South Ossetia and Abkhazia remain occupied territories of Russia, such behavior has caused justified outrage of citizens of Georgia. The Russian delegation had in the same day to fly back to Moscow. The demonstrators tried to March to the Parliament building, but the road was blocked by police. The police acted harshly. They used batons, rubber bullets, tear gas. As a result, over 250 people were in the hospital. 18-year-old journalist Mako Gomori, which was covering the rally, lost his eyes. She had to do surgery and remove a rubber bullet. The same injured another man.
What made this moment the protesters? Dismissed the speaker of the Parliament, Irakli Kobakhidze. The ruling party “Georgian dream” has promised that the parliamentary elections in 2020 will be held under the proportional system (without majoritarian candidates) with zero electoral barrier. About this himself said Bidzina Ivanishvili, leader of Georgian dream.
However, remains at his post the Minister of internal Affairs George Gakharia. His resignation was one of the demands of the protesters. They think it’s Gajaria gave police the order to fire on protesters. Actions of law enforcement on June 20-21, has dealt a severe blow to the reputation of the “Georgian dream”. Ivanishvili and his associates repeatedly in the past accused the former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili at a crackdown on the opposition in 2007 and 2011. They promised that such will never happen again. Again…
Why do people continue to protest? Apparently, the incident with the Deputy of the state Duma Gavrilov was only a pretext. Social discontent has accumulated for a long time. Many in Georgia believe that Ivanishvili, who is officially not a single post in the Republic, but actually resolves all critical issues, conducting Pro-Russian policy. After coming of Georgian dream to power in 2012, relations between Tbilisi and Moscow have improved markedly. Resumed regular flights between the two countries. As a consequence, in Georgia, a flood of Russian tourists. Moscow lifted the ban on the import of Georgian wine, mineral water, fruit.
By the way, the first reaction of the Kremlin on the expulsion of the Russian delegation from Tbilisi became the order of the President Vladimir Putin to ban from July 8, Russian airlines flying to Georgia. Then he reminded himself Roskomnadzor, which pointed to a sharp deterioration in the quality of Georgian wines exported to Russia. The methods of pressure used by the Moscow, familiar to tears. This situation immediately affected the exchange rate of Georgian national currency. On 25 June, the national Bank of Georgia has established the minimum rate for all years of independence of 2.79 lari per dollar.
caustic caricature. A famous Georgian artist Vakhtang Kikabidze took the side of the countrymen. He believes that the government of Georgia got what they deserved, pleasing the Kremlin.
