Protests in Moscow: the number of detainees exceeded 600 and continues to grow (video)
In Moscow after a rally for free elections, police arrested more than 600 people. This is reported by independent media. Some of the protesters were injured — as the first of the detainees in front of city hall announced online that he during the arrest hurt his leg. In confirmation of Konstantin Konovalov, who was hospitalized from OVD “the Airport”, published a photo with the cast.
Seriously injured the Deputy of Moscow city Council Alexander Poroshina — she smashed his head in blood and she lost consciousness.
EMS transported the municipal Deputy Perosino, which is a club smashed his head.
Konstantin Jankauskas said that during the arrest he was beaten and choked pic.twitter.com/AzF4VkM6sd
Lentic (@the_lentach) 27 Jul 2019
About the beating and said her colleague Konstantin Jankauskas, who was brought to the police Department of South Butovo.
To escape from police pursuit, activists tried in the Church of Cosmas and Damian on Stoleshnikov pereulok, however, the Church has put two members of Regardie.
Another detention until people move Colour towards Garden.
Meanwhile, Love Sable was fined 30 000 rubles for organization of the meeting on 14 July without notification
Video: “the Protests in the world” pic.twitter.com/1EyLsgKH6P
Lentic (@the_lentach) 27 Jul 2019
Trying to avoid lighting the mass arrests, the police tried to block the work of the TV channel “Rain”. Its editor-in-chief Alexander Perepelov was summoned to the Investigative Committee.
Police and stormed the Studio channel “Bulk Live” which was broadcast from the protest action in downtown Moscow, the door to the Studio just drank.
At the moment the police released the detainees informed the leaders of the protesters Ilya Yashin and Love Sable. Yashin called on all to gather in the Pipe area.
Protest of the independent candidates for the Moscow city Duma with the requirement of their registration in the elections carried out on July 14. According to police, on July 27 rally in Central Moscow was attended by about 3,500 people, of which about 700 journalists and bloggers.
We will remind, the opposition leader and blogger Alexei Navalny were detained on the eve of the protest — July 24. On July 25 he was arrested for 30 days.
