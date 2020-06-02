Protests in the United States: embassies of Russia and Ukraine asking immigrants to stay home
In connection with the protests in cities across the US embassies of Ukraine and Russia has asked its citizens living on the territory of the state, to maintain order and to avoid crowds and to comply with security measures.
“In connection with the protests in some cities of the USA, Embassy of Ukraine in the USA recommends Ukrainian citizens to avoid places of a mass congestion of people, not to participate in demonstrations, strictly follow safety precautions and rules of stay of foreigners in the country, to fulfill the legitimate demands of law enforcement agencies, and track messages to local authorities about the situation,” — wrote the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States on his page in Facebook.
In case of emergency, Ukrainian nationals should contact the consular section of the Embassy of Ukraine in the USA, if you are in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Virginia, Delaware, Georgia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Florida: hotline +1 (202) 322 2616, e-mail: consul_us@mfa.gov.ua
If you are in Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, new Hampshire, new Jersey, new York, Pennsylvania, road island, contact the Consulate General of Ukraine in new York: hot line + 1 917 325 1444 e-mail: gc_usn@mfa.gov.ua.
If you are in Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota, contact the Consulate General of Ukraine in Chicago : hot line +1 312 536 9418 e-mail: gc_usc@mfa.gov.ua.
If you are in Idaho, Arizona, Wyoming, Washington, Hawaii, California, Colorado, Montana, Nevada, new Mexico, Oregon, Utah, contact the Consulate General of Ukraine in San Francisco : hot line +1 415 690 0460 e-mail: gc_uss@mfa.gov.ua.
“In connection with the ongoing riots in the United States in more than 40 cities introduced the curfew in 15 States and the district of Columbia to assist the police in maintaining public order involved the national guard. The situation is complicated by the ongoing pandemic coronavirus. Highly recommend Russian citizens permanently or temporarily residing in the United States, strictly follow the instructions of the authorities, to avoid staying in places where the protesters or travel to the cities covered by the excesses,” wrote the Russian Embassy in the United States on his page in Facebook.
In the case of incidents with Russian citizens should immediately inform the Consular Department of the Russian Embassy in the US on telephone hotline: (202) 714 31 72
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- The protest was held in memory of George Floyd, the African-American from Minneapolis, who died after a police officer Minneapolis strangled him with his knee. Officer Derek Chauvin was fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter; three other officers also lost their jobs. Protests and riots subsequently broke out in Minneapolis and across the country.
- The Governor of Minnesota said that the protests in connection with the death of an African-American George Floyd, covering dozens of cities in the United States, not connected with the murder, and provoked the visiting radicals.
- Protests in Minneapolis have increased dramatically in the evening of 27 may, when the Metropolitan police have applied the response to looted and burned shops in the town, and shooting fatalities in the protest.
- May 31, drove a truck into a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis (mn). Driving a car was a US citizen, supposedly of Ukrainian origin, Bogdan Vechirko.
- About 40 cities, including Los Angeles, Miami, Detroit and Philadelphia, have banned street demonstrations after dark. The governors of Texas and Virginia declared a state of emergency.
bookmark