Protests in the US are gaining momentum: the mayors of major cities asking trump to withdraw armed feds
The mayors of six cities in the United States demanded that Congress pass a law prohibiting the President of the United States Donald Trump without their consent to invest additional police forces to quell the unrest. A new wave of protests that swept this past weekend the largest U.S. cities, made a group of mayors to go to Congress with the requirement to limit the powers of the President. About it writes BBC.
According to the mayor, the protesters only exercise their rights guaranteed them by the Constitution, and the attempts of the Federal authorities harshly suppress protests provoke the demonstrators and cause outbreaks of retaliatory violence.
“In the last few weeks Americans have protested in response to the murder of George Floyd, Brenna Taylor, Ahmoud of Arbury and others, protesting against the structural racism that exists in our country, — said in the appeal signed by the mayors of Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Albuquerque, Kansas city and Washington. We are encouraged that many of our residents use the right guaranteed them by the first amendment to the Constitution, to protest against injustice. At the same time, we are outraged that the US administration responded to these actions protected by the first amendment, with orders to send to Washington, Portland, Seattle and other cities armed forces, without the permission of local authorities.”
In his address, the mayor stressed that “Federal agents are uncontrollably, knowing their impunity” and demanded that Congress prohibit Trump to invest additional police officers without the consent of the local authorities.
Why is the US continuing protests
A new wave of protests in the United States was marked and updated slogans. This time the demonstrators, in addition to the usual statements about the struggle against racial discrimination and police violence, took to the streets with homemade placards in support of the protesters in Portland, where a tramp was sent to the first Federal law enforcement units.
Then in the center of the largest city of Oregon, a real war broke out between the protesters and the feds. Visitors used against the protesters with tear gas, rubber bullets and mini-grenades, pepper gas, conducting the most hard arrests.
At the same time, the assurance of the leaders of the city police, they are not accountable for their actions before the local authorities. Among the victims, for example, last week, was the mayor of Portland Ted Wheeler, who received their “dose” of tear gas.
Particular outrage of the demonstrators was the fact that the security forces had erected around the Federal courthouse a two-meter fence and firmly rejected any attempt by demonstrators to break the barrier.
“It is unconstitutional occupation — commented on the actions of the feds, the mayor Wheeler. — Without the consent of the municipality, without the consent of the inhabitants of the city they manage our land, building their fences and forbidding us to walk on their own streets.”
According to him, the presence of Federal agents, only to provoke peaceful demonstrators, and leads to the escalation of violence in the city.
The actions of the Federal police, the demonstrators responded by creating their own groups. If before the protests were spontaneous, in the last two weeks the main role in the stock began to play participants in the newly emerging movement “mothers Wall” (Wall of Moms).
Women with the slogan “Hands off our children” took on the role of human shields, leaving the chain between the protesters and Federal police.
Last week to the “mothers” joined members of the new Association, dubbed the “Wall of veterans” (Wall of Vets). It included former soldiers.
From charges, tear gas protesters now guard the participants of the “Wall of dads” (Dads of Wall) facing mass protests with garden metrodubai, which are usually removed fallen leaves. This technique they use, trying to ward off clouds of tear gas on protesters.
Donald trump, in turn, called the actions of the Federal units of the “great work”, promising to send security forces to other cities. In the list were new York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Baltimore and Oakland. City hall all of these cities are headed by politicians-Democrats.
In the beginning of this week on his Twitter he re-called the protesters “anarchists,” saying that for the damage caused to the Federal courthouse in Portland, each of the protesters will face a sentence of ten years in prison. “Don’t do it!”, warned the demonstrators the President of the United States.
As in other US cities supported the Portland
The protests, the participants were not only against police violence, but also against the appearance of the cities of Federal agents over the weekend covered all of the United States.
In most cities, demonstrations and marches took place peacefully, but some protesters was marked by fights with the police and attempted arson of Federal buildings. More than 100 people across the country were arrested. As a result of shooting during mass actions in the States of Kentucky and Colorado, several people were injured.
In Austin, Texas, during a demonstration against police violence killed 28-year-old Garrett foster. As according to local police, the activist was constantly involved in stock from the end of may and always carried a legally registered AK-47 assault rifle.
The discontent of the protesters was caused by the driver of the car who, as they thought, tried to crash into the crowd of demonstrators. After a brief altercation, the driver of the car opened fire, fatally wounding foster, and then left. He later called the police, saying that a protester threatened him with a gun, and he was forced to defend himself.
In the town of Aurora (co) in the weekend, protesters smashed Windows in the County courthouse and tried to set fire to it. The next day, the protesters shut down the highway. In the result of a fierce dispute with one of the drivers who attempted to drive into the city, were fired. Two demonstrators were injured.
And in the state of Kentucky took to the streets armed black activists.
During the demonstration in Louisville (ky), injured three members of an armed group of black activists NFAC (Not F***g Around Coalition). According to local police, demonstrators, for the second month requiring police to arrest those responsible for the deaths of African-American Breanna Taylor were carelessly handled their own weapons.
In Seattle (or) 47 demonstrators were arrested on charges of assault on police, arson and organizing pogroms. 75 protesters arrested in Omaha (ne). They were charged with failure to comply with police.
In the centre of Richmond (VA) police also conducted mass arrests, arranging, according to the reporters of the local newspaper, on the night of Sunday a real “ambush” for activists in one of the city parks.
Why trump threatens protesters
The protests of the mayors of the cities already supported by governors of several States and the leaders of the Democrats in Congress, called the actions of the Federal administration of counter-insurgency “political theatre”, played out in order to strengthen the position of the trump before the election.
In the White house, however, did not hide the fact that the main theme of the electoral campaign of the incumbent President will be “law and order”. In recent weeks, the election headquarters trump posted on social networks and on TV a few dozen videos, scaring Americans with scenes of violence by the demonstrators and warning that in case of victory, the Democrats are ready to disband the police.
While the chosen electoral headquarters of the trump tactics has not brought notable results: according to all opinion polls, the leader of the race remains the former us Vice-President Joe Biden. According to a recent survey conducted by Harvard University and the firm of Harris, his advantage now stands at 10 points. Exactly the same odds of a democratic candidate independently of each fixed joint survey by broadcaster ABC and the Washington Post and CBS and sociological YouGov portal.
It continues to fall and the level of support trump: according to a study by Quinnipiac University, today the President approves only 36% of Americans and 60% state their dissatisfaction.
“The elections are still three months, and during that time a lot can change, — admitted the scientist, Professor at the University of stony brook Jonathan Sanders. — But it is already clear that the main topics for the voters will not protest, and the struggle with the epidemic is coronavirus and the state of the economy. While these challenges trump obviously unable to cope”.
According to analysts, the tactics chosen by the electoral headquarters of the trump, can create new problems for the “candidate of trump.”
Last week in an interview with Fox News, the White house stated that he did not intend to give up trying hard to suppress the protests and plans to send in different U.S. cities, another 75 thousand Federal agents.
According to the Professor of the University of Notre Dame Luis Soderini who have studied protest movement in Turkey, Brazil and Ukraine, the overly harsh actions of the authorities can lead to the fact that the protest against racial discrimination in a few weeks will turn into anti-government protests.
“So it was in many countries, he said. — Protests start with small actions which the participants perform with a specific requirement. But when the government most harshly responds, using the so-called “non-lethal weapons,” rubber bullets and tear gas, instead of disappearing, the protest is only growing, becoming a truly mass movement.”
