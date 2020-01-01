Protests near the U.S. Embassy in Iraq: Pentagon to send additional assistance, Ambassador evacuated
Pentagon to send more military to Baghdad (Iraq) because of protesters attacked the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. Meanwhile, the staff of the Embassy security and evacuation is not planned, said the U.S. state Department. About it writes DW.
After the attack of protesters on the United States Embassy in Iraq the Pentagon sent additional military units to Baghdad to protect it.
This was announced by the head of the Department of defense mark Esper Tuesday, December 31.
“The Department of defence cooperates closely with the State Department to provide security for our Embassy and personnel in Baghdad,” said Esper.
He did not disclose the details of the operation. The Agency source in the Pentagon suggests that will involve a small number of U.S. Marines.
At the same time, in the U.S. State Department assured that the staff of diplomatic institutions is safe and evacuation is not planned. “Our main priority is the safety of American personnel. It is protected, the invasion of protesters at the Embassy were not. Evacuation of Embassy staff is not planned”, — said the press-Secretary of the state Department.
U.S. Ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Toller was evacuated with the diplomatic mission in Baghdad, after the building of the assault, writes “Today”.
The protesters broke the gate of the Embassy, broke into its territory, and lit the space. The demonstrators chanted “Death to America!”, Burned American flags and passing checkpoints, entered the protected area “green zone”.
The US President Donald trump has accused Iran of organizing riots at the Embassy of the United States in Iraq. The American head of state on his Twitter page and threatened the perpetrators of responsibility.
As previously wrote ForumDaily, 31 Dec numerous demonstrators attacked the U.S. Embassy in Iraq during a protest against American airstrikes on military targets Shiite militants in Iraqi territory, which was done a few days ago. Different sources report hundreds or thousands of protesters at the Embassy on Tuesday.
An attempted attack on the Embassy occurred after the burial of the dead from the American air strikes on militants of the Shiite group “Kataib Hezbollah”. United States air force, attacked the positions of groups in Syria and Iraq on 29 December. The bombing was a response to the death of a citizen of the United States during the shelling of a military base in Iraq on December 27. As a result of the strikes killed 25 militants.
Shiite group “Kataib Hezbollah” operates on the territory of Syria and Iraq, is closely associated with Iran and receives from the country military support. At the same time, Baghdad tolerates the presence of groups within their own country.