Proud Justin Theroux Jennifer aniston
Jennifer aniston continues to get approval from their colleagues and friends. Recently, the actress joined Instagram users, and their joy on this occasion, shared her ex-husband Justin Theroux.
In a recent interview Justin said that he’s happy for Jennifer, which is now actively developing Instagram. According to Theroux, once the actress swore not to use this social network, but fortunately, she broke his word.
Now ex-husband aniston is proud of it, because the appearance of Jennifer in Instagram was really a triumph.
The world will know what she is cheerful, if he has not learned. This will be good
— said Justin. And he was right. Instagram of the actress now enjoys unprecedented popularity.
Recall that Theroux and aniston broke up in 2018. The pair were married two and a half years, and their divorce was a mutual decision and did not ex-lovers enemies. Justin and Jennifer went very peacefully. It is seen that even after the break they lost touch. Theroux willingly commented on photos of aniston to Instagram, and in honor of Jennifer’s birthday, the actor even posted on the page of her picture with a nice greeting.