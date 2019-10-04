Prove it, and not deported: the Ukrainians have made it harder for asylum in Italy
The Italian government has included Ukraine in the list of “safe countries”, migrants of which would be difficult to obtain the right to asylum in the Apennines. This writes Deutsche Welle.
“The Minister of foreign Affairs of Italy Luigi Di Maio during a press conference on Friday, 4 October, presented a list of “safe countries”. Migrants from these countries will not be considered entitled to protection, and deported if they will not be able to provide evidence that their lives are under threat, said the Minister of justice of Italy Alfredo Bonafede”, — stated in the message.
The list includes 13 countries: Ukraine, Serbia, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Macedonia, Montenegro, Senegal, Cape Verde, Ghana, Kosovo, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia.
According to Di Maio, one third of all migrants who claim asylum in Italy come from these States.
He also said that the changes will speed up the examination of applications for asylum filed by seekers from these countries, “anywhere from two years to four months.
The adoption of the list indicates Di Maio, was the “first step” after which should increase the number of deportations of asylum seekers who were refused.
As previously reported "FACTS", many Ukrainians are rushing to get asylum in the United States through Mexico. In particular, in the Consulate receives 10-15 calls a day from the Ukrainians who want to go to Mexico and cross the border with the United States to receive asylum there.