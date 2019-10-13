Proved the danger of vegetarianism
A group of scientists from the United States after numerous experiments have shown the danger of vegetarianism for human health.
According to them, instead of meat products, vegetarians usually eat their substitute. Such soy products, generally referred to as “non-meat meat”. This product is prepared from the protein of plants. Nutritionists say that this food has more drawbacks than advantages.
A huge plus for people who eat only plant foods, is something. Their cardiovascular system is always in order. But, they say, they are often prone to strokes.
According to epidemiologist and study co-author Tammy Tong, the risk of stroke may outweigh the small chances against what will develop vascular disease or heart disease.
Also, doctors say, because of eating only plant foods reduces the cholesterol in the blood. Its low level, doctors say, may be the cause of strokes.