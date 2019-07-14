Proven high-intensity interval training

| July 14, 2019 | Health | No Comments

Scientists from the University of Copenhagen conducted a study that showed that high-intensity interval training, reduce fatal heart fat of 32%. Article relevant content published in overseas source of The Sun.

Доказана польза высокоинтенсивных интервальных тренировок

Researchers are constantly trying to determine the best types of exercise to reduce cardiac fat and minimize the risk of developing related diseases. Scientists attracted to the experiment 50 people average age 41 years, who were obese. The volunteers were divided into groups, first of them the people involved in the HIIT program, in the following, focusing on classes strengthen the muscles in the third — the subjects remained inactive. Observe all recommended of eating the same food for 12 weeks. As studies have shown that high intensity interval training showed the best result, because almost everyone there was a reduction in fatal heart fat of 32%. Exercise resistance was slightly less effective, the corresponding figure was 24%.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.