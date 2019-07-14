Proven high-intensity interval training
Scientists from the University of Copenhagen conducted a study that showed that high-intensity interval training, reduce fatal heart fat of 32%. Article relevant content published in overseas source of The Sun.
Researchers are constantly trying to determine the best types of exercise to reduce cardiac fat and minimize the risk of developing related diseases. Scientists attracted to the experiment 50 people average age 41 years, who were obese. The volunteers were divided into groups, first of them the people involved in the HIIT program, in the following, focusing on classes strengthen the muscles in the third — the subjects remained inactive. Observe all recommended of eating the same food for 12 weeks. As studies have shown that high intensity interval training showed the best result, because almost everyone there was a reduction in fatal heart fat of 32%. Exercise resistance was slightly less effective, the corresponding figure was 24%.