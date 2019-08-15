Proven: supplements for brain health a waste of money
Medical experts do not consider supplements for brain health are required to purchase and use.
Various dietary supplements have recently become very popular among the population of different countries of the world. However, for many of them is missing any evidence on the usefulness. Experts believe that, for example, supplements for brain health – it’s just a waste of money.
Global Council for brain health has published a report that summarizes the opinions of several medical experts question the usefulness of supplements for brain health. Previously, these experts discussed the effectiveness supplements, ostensibly on cognitive function of the brain, at the special meeting. In the end, experts came to the conclusion that convincing evidence about the benefits of these supplements simply do not exist.
It is noted that sales of supplements for brain health has grown substantially over the last 10 years. In 2016 it sold such goods on 3 billion dollars, while in 2006 the amount was twice lower. According to forecasts, by 2023 the turnover of such additives will exceed $ 5.8 billion. All this is of great concern to experts since the situation is very much like the usual draining money from the pockets of citizens. The problem is compounded by the fact that people tend to spend money on products that give them short-term placebo effect.
While supplements can have side effects, and the consequences of their interaction with various drugs is difficult to predict.
Thus, experts advise not to spend money on useless supplements, which sometimes can be quite dangerous. In addition, experts have appealed to the government to strengthen the supervision of food additives.