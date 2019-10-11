Providing health insurance to illegal immigrants will cost Americans tens of billions of dollars per year
Within just a few months, the idea of providing medical care to illegal immigrants has turned from a minor imagination to plan the presidential campaign many Democrats 2020, but the proposal, which, as one study predicts, will cost the American taxpayers tens of billions of dollars a year. This writes Fox News.
The distinctive point of a primary debate on June 27 in the Democratic party was the fact that all the candidates on stage raised their hands in support of the plans in the field of healthcare, including illegal immigrants.
Republicans and the White house seized the moment, and US President, Donald trump declared it the “end of race”.
But many leaders now support this policy, more attention has been paid to the cost of providing medical insurance to millions of illegal immigrants. Center for immigration studies (CIS), a political group that advocates for reducing immigration overall, has published a study which States that the cost of providing medical care to undocumented immigrants could amount to $23 billion a year.
The CIS survey showed that 4.9 million illegal immigrants have incomes below 400 percent of the poverty line and are uninsured — this means that they have a low enough income to get insurance coverage either through Medicaid or the affordable care Act service, which is also known to many as ObamaCare.
According to the study, if 100% is not insured illegal immigrants eligible for insurance, receive subsidies under ACA, then the cost of insurance would have amounted to $22,6 billion dollars, but in the “forecast insurance” 46% of the total cost will be approximately $10.4 billion per year.
If you were to use a mixed approach of subsidies and registration ACA Medicaid, the cost would decline to $19.6 billion with 100 percent coverage and $10.7 billion, subject “forecast insurance”.
These figures may change significantly if a future Democratic White House and Congress will undertake a more comprehensive review of the health system.
“Not to mention the fact that the presidential candidates stand for something, to spend billions of dollars on people who are in the country illegally, concludes the report. — Tolerance of a large number of uneducated workers will inevitably lead to significant political pressure with the aim of providing them access to social programs.”
However, the spread of medical care to illegal immigrants may be just one part of the cost of the taxpayers of more generous social policies of the Democrats.
A member of the house of representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from new York, recently introduced a new package of bills known as the “just society”.
Among these bills is the “Law on arms”, which would allow undocumented immigrants to lawfully claim the same social benefits as U.S. citizens and nationals.
“Notwithstanding any other provision of law … a natural person who is a foreigner (without regard to the immigration status the alien), may not be deprived of any Federal public benefits solely on the basis of the immigration status of the person”, — stated in the bill.
The draft law of the Federal public benefit is defined as follows: “any grant, contract, loan, professional license, or commercial license provided by agencies of the United States or the relevant funds of the United States; and any retirement, welfare, health, disability, public or supported housing, education after secondary education, food assistance, unemployment benefit, or any other similar benefit for which payments or paid assistance to a person, household or family members”.