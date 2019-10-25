Province announces ban on advertising of vaping products in mini markets and gas stations (PHOTO)

Ontario prohibit the advertising of vaping products in convenience stores and gas stations.

The Minister of health Christine Elliott said the ban will reduce the effect of vaping on the youth. It will enter into force on 1 January 2020.

Elliott added that these changes occur in connection with data about the increasing popularity of vaping among young people of the province.

The announcement was made about a month after reports of doctors from London, Ontario that a young person with a diagnosis of acute respiratory disease, which was considered his passion for vaping, hooked up to a ventilator.

When this information became known, the Minister of health of Ontario Christine Elliott issued an order requiring state hospitals to provide statistical information related to the vaping lung diseases, heads of departments of public health.

“In light of the growing number of facts I am more worried about the spread and possible consequences of vaping for health, especially when it comes to our youth,” said Elliott in a press release, published in mid-September.

The health Canada reported that symptoms of these diseases can be coughing, chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue and vomiting.

Health officials in the United States are investigating hundreds of cases of breathing problems from vapers. According to the Center for control and disease prevention, as of Thursday had registered 34 cases of death related to vaping.

The municipality of Toronto is also promoting plans to introduce licensing of retail stores where products are sold for vaping.

Earlier this month the General government and the licensing Committee signed a number of recommendations that will require existing and new point that sell electronic cigarettes or other products for vaping, bought a license from the city.

The license cost will be $ 645, with an annual renewal fee of $315.

The Director of the Department of municipal licensing and standards city said that in Toronto there are over 1400 known retailers that sell products for vaping, including 78 specialized retailers.

Hamilton and London already have regulations requiring companies that sell products for vaping get a licence.