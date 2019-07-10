Provocations continue: the Russian ship went to the closed zone of the Sea Breeze exercises in the Black sea
Wednesday, July 10, the Russian Federation once again, ignoring the norms of international Maritime law, has provoked an emergency situation in the Black sea, where now are the exercises Sea Breeze 2019. About this Facebook said the Command of Naval Forces of VSU.
According to the Ukrainian military, despite the coastal notice to mariners of the closure of the district to hold international exercises Sea Breeze 2019, the Russian military ship “Sharp-witted” about 8 o’clock in the morning went to the private area where he conducted practical shooting naval artillery of the marine group of the international coalition.
Ukrainian frigate “Hetman Sahaidachny” to the Russian ship sent a request in accordance with the international Protocol, but the Russians pretended that they have “issues” with communication.
“This fact is another reason for the international community not to perceive the Russian Federation as the predictable subject of international Maritime law, system of violations which have become the norm of behavior of Russia in the black sea region”, — noted in the command.
Russia has repeatedly violated international law and created conflict situation in Azovskoe sea and in the Kerch Strait.
25 November 2018, the Russian border guards rammed, and then seized the Ukrainian small armored artillery boat “Berdyansk” and “Nikopol” and RAID tug “Yana Kapu”, to carry out a planned transition from Odessa to Berdyansk. Captured 24 crew members, three of whom were injured. To release prisoners of war in Russia refuse, despite clear definition by the International Maritime Tribunal.
