Prytula sharply reacted to the statement by a former friend Milk about “fascists” in Kiev
Known Ukrainian TV presenter, entertainer, volunteer and public figure Serhiy Prytula reacted to the strange statement of his former friend and colleague Andrei molochnyi about “fascists” in Kiev.
Went to live and work in Russia, showman, wrote in the Instagram post, in which he remembered about the day of liberation of Kiev from the Nazis on 6 November 1943.
“Why for me this event was important, acquired very valuable? After all, five years ago, I wrote about it, posting such posts. Since five years ago, I even could not think that in Kiev the crowds will go the Nazis. I even could not imagine that they would defile the monuments to the heroes of the great Patriotic War. That will demolish the monuments to Zhukov and Vatutin”, — he wrote.
Reflections Dairy has caused confusion and uproar in the network, with comments made by members, former colleagues showman and bloggers. The public was looking forward to the reaction of Sergey Prytula, who was friends with Milk, worked for many years with him paired in the sketch show “Faina Ukraina” remember the audience roles Marichka and Anton from Zhashkiv and colorful cleaners.
Sergey Pritula, which not only works on television and travels on tour with his show around the country, but also actively involved in public and political life of the country, is a well-known patriot and a volunteer helping the Ukrainian army, quite sharply reacted to the post Milky. Sergey admitted that it is very painful perceived the fact written. He dedicated the former friend ironic verse and asked followers not to make a “festival of the offense” in the comments.
“Anton z Zhashkiv requesting peredati scho s Marchu stink vzhe not meshkayut long time. I s tsogo drive VRS”, — wrote Pritula.
If od mene ti psle, I bitterly Plaka.
Obidva elbow scusa, prop larocca grill.
The post action in stogram I natrapel…
Crying shte times I clamav costil!
Not all members were able to fulfill the request Prytula, and the comments did not choose expressions.
