Prytula voted in the elections to the Parliament and laugh Ukrainians
July 22, 2019
Prytula commented on his appearance on elections 2019
The candidate in people’s deputies Sergey Prytula gave the vote in parliamentary elections 2019. This Ukrainian TV presenter announced on the social network Facebook on the page.
“Katya has already fulfilled his duty! And then voted,” wrote Prytula in comic form. Below broadcaster published the corresponding photo.
Users appreciated the sense of humor Prytula and wished them success. Besides, fans noticed that the candidate began to perform duty in the morning, you can not say about other stars of show business:
- Thinly, thinly.
- I hope enjoyed it both times!
- I wish You success!
- Be careful with your choices.
- Positive!