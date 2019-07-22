Prytula voted in the elections to the Parliament and laugh Ukrainians

| July 22, 2019 | News | No Comments

Притула проголосовал на выборах в Раду и рассмешил украинцев

Prytula commented on his appearance on elections 2019

The candidate in people’s deputies Sergey Prytula gave the vote in parliamentary elections 2019. This Ukrainian TV presenter announced on the social network Facebook on the page.

“Katya has already fulfilled his duty! And then voted,” wrote Prytula in comic form. Below broadcaster published the corresponding photo.

Притула проголосовал на выборах в Раду и рассмешил украинцев

Users appreciated the sense of humor Prytula and wished them success. Besides, fans noticed that the candidate began to perform duty in the morning, you can not say about other stars of show business:

  • Thinly, thinly.
  • I hope enjoyed it both times!
  • I wish You success!
  • Be careful with your choices.
  • Positive!

Притула проголосовал на выборах в Раду и рассмешил украинцев

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.