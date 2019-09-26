PSG broke the impressive record of Championships of France (video)
In the 7 th round of French League 1 champion and current leader of the championship – “Paris St Germain” home “Park de Prince” received modest “Reims” and sensationally lost 0:2.
For Parisians this defeat was the second in the season.
Note that PSG have not lost at home since may of 2018.
Moreover, the Parisians were unable to score a goal in the French League for the first time in 44 matches.
This series was the longest in the history of the French championship.