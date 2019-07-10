PSG deprived of Neymar award for ethics in the amount of 420 thousand dollars, Media
Neymar
Forward “Paris Saint-Germain” Neymar deprived of the prize for ethics because of his failure to appear at pre-season training camp of the club, according to UOL Esporte.
Note, this award was spelled out in the contract of the Brazilian, and approximately 375 thousand euros per month.
The bonus is paid to all players of the club that they do not spoil the image of PSG and their statements and actions, as well as thanking the fans before and after each match.
Recall that Neymar was supposed to arrive at the location of the PSG July 8, but did not. Parisians responded quickly to the actions of the Brazilian.
Neymar and Barcelona are jointly preparing a version of the return of the Brazilian at camp Nou.
Neymar contract with PSG expires in 3 years.