PSG fans insulted Neymar during the match of the championship of France (photo)
In the first round of the French League 1 champion – “Paris St Germain” home “Park de Prince” in the presence 47 of 145 the audience took “Him.“
The match ended in a major victory for the Parisians 3:0 – goals: Edinson Cavani, 24 – penalty, Kilian Mbappe, 56 and angel Di Maria, 69.
It is worth noting that PSG fans “warmly” welcomed the leader of its team of Neymar, which, however, the match did not participate.
Fans pulled a big banner, on which was written “Neymar – get out of here.” Also, during a fight about the Brazilian could be heard insulting chants.
The Brazilian star does not want to remain in Paris and expressed a desire to return to Barcelona, announced by PSG President Nasser al-Khelaifi.
The club President (right) and General Manager Leonardo closely monitor the performance of fans
In turn, the leadership of the French Champions want to sell the shrew forward on his own terms to Neymar for 50 million euros, and defender Nelson Semed and midfielder Philippe Coutinho.