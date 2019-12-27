PSG offered Mbappe a new contract with the astronomical salaries, media
The user “Paris St Germain” does not leave attempts to prolong the contract for their star – Kilian Mbappe.
The sports Director of PSG Leonardo suggested that the French striker a five-year contract agreement under which the salary of player will amount to 615 thousand euros per week or € 32 million a year, according to isport.ua with a link to Transfermarkt.
Note that the current agreement Mbappe with PSG runs until the summer of 2022. With the active interest to the forward shows “real”.
Recall that the Frenchman plays for PSG in 2017. During this time he played in 106 matches, scoring 78 goals.
Earlier it was reported that Mbappe recognized as the best player of the year in France.