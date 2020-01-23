PSG scored the 4,000 th goal in the club’s history: its author was a 17-year-old teenager (video)
January 23, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Tangi Kouassi
“Paris St Germain” in the away match of 1/2 final of the League Cup against the “Reims” (3:0) scored the 4,000 th goal in its history, according to Twitter of the Paris club.
Its author was a 17-year-old pupil PSG Tangi Kouassi, in the hockey style played on the “patch” on the rebound.
It is noteworthy that for Tanguy, this historic goal for the club was the first time for him personally on a professional level.
We will add that in the final of the tournament will play against PSG, “Lyon” beat on penalties “Lille” – 2:2 (4:3).