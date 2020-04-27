PSG suggested that “Manchester United” two players in the Field Pogba
Paul Pogba
“Paris St Germain” can compete with the Italian “Juventus” and “inter” and also “real” in the fight for the midfielder “Manchester United” the Field Pogba, according to Sports Mole.
Parisians are offered “red devils” to be included in the deal is midfielder, Argentine angel Di Maria and German Julian Draxler, konkretisiert edition.
Last summer, “Manchester United” ready to let go of the Frenchman for € 150 million, but in the post-coronavirus conditions, the tag Field may fall by 30%.
Recall that Di Maria already defended the colors of Manchester United. Initially he wanted to move from real Madrid to PSG, but due to the rules of financial fair play Champions of Ligue 1 are unable to afford this transfer, and the Argentine year played in the English Premier League.
In turn, Draxler not quite satisfied with his current situation at PSG, where coach and compatriot Juliana – Thomas Tuchel is not always finds a place for him in the starting lineup.
The contract Field with the “red devils” is calculated up to 30 June 2021. The agreement includes an option allowing the club to extend the cooperation with the player for one season.