PSG the first of the Grand clubs carried out a big transfer in terms of coronavirus
Mauro Icardi
Striker Mauro Icardi has signed a full contract with the French “Paris Saint-Germain.” This is the official website of the Paris club.
Recall, 27-year-old Argentinian, who also has Italian citizenship, played for PSG this season on loan.
PSG and inter have agreed on all the details of the transaction. A contract with Mauro runs until the summer of 2024.
The amount of this transfer was not disclosed, but earlier it was reported that it could reach 50 million euros plus bonuses.
In addition, one of the clauses of the contract provides for allocations of Milan club in the amount of 15 million euros in the case of the sale of PSG Argentine to another Italian club.
This season, Icardi became the champion of France, spending for PSG 31 games in which he scored 20 goals and made four assists.